KISD wants community input on Chaparral High School rezoning

KISD seeks community feedback for upcoming rezoning for Chaparral High School.
KISD seeks community feedback for upcoming rezoning for Chaparral High School.(Killeen Independent School District)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -The Killeen Independent School will open its fifth high school in August 2022 and the district is asking for community input as it drafts new attendance zones.

The new campus will be in the south-central portion of the district near the Yorell Ranch subdivision.

When a new school opens, an attendance zone must be established. This process creates new attendance zones for nearby schools and addresses overcrowding in existing campuses.

The district is holding a community meeting Wednesday evening at the Ellison High School auditorium.

The district has scheduled several community meetings to discuss rezoning.

Future meetings are scheduled for the following days, all starting at 5:30 in the evening:

- Thursday, September 16 in the Killeen High Auditorium

- Sept. 27 in the Harker Heights Elementary Cafeteria

- Sept. 29 in the Shoemaker Auditorium

