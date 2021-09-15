Marlin football coach picks up state-wide honor

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin High School Head Football Coach Ruben Torres was named Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Week 3 Coach of the Week for the 2A Division.

The Bulldogs knocked out the Valley Mill Eagles last Friday 34-29, and Torres takes a two-game winning streak heading into week four. The Bulldogs will meet Lexington in a non-district matchup this Friday at Lexington.

This is Torres’s first year at Marlin. Torres was the head football coach and athletic coordinator at Ysleta High School in El Paso, Texas before he led El Dorado High School to two district championships and a 15-7 mark in his two seasons as the head coach and athletic coordinator there.

“I am extremely honored by the news of being selected the 2A Coach of the Week by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football,” Torres said. “This is a team award in my eyes. Without our players, staff and supportive administration this would not be possible.”

For nearly 60 years, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has been recognized as the premiere publication for football to millions of fans across the Lone Star State. The annual summer edition of the magazine remains a rite of passage for all Texans, previewing every football team in the state.

Over the course of six decades, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football remains the undisputed leader in Texas high school football, Texas college football and more.

