Nurse pleads guilty to threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris

(KWTX) - Miami nurse Niviane Petit Phelps, 39, pled guilty last week in a federal district court to a six count indictment charging her with making threats to kill U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

During a change of plea hearing, Phelps admitted to prosecutors and the court she sent her husband, who is currently in prison, 30-second video clips of herself threatening to kill Harris.

Federal prosecutors said videos show Phelps making the threats, screaming curse words, saying that she had accepted $53,000, to carry out the “hit” against the vice president.

Phelps explained she would carry out the assassination within 50 days.

“Some of the video clips she recorded herself; others she had her children record. After sending these videos, Phelps sent a photograph of herself holding a firearm with a target sheet at a gun range,” the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Two days later, Phelps applied for a concealed weapon permit.

Phelps, a resident of Miami-Dade county, also admitted to telling law enforcement officers who handled the case that if they had not come to her house, she “doesn’t know” what would have happened.

Phelps is scheduled for sentencing on November 19, 2021 before United States District Judge Jose E. Martinez. She faces a possible maximum sentence of five years in prison.

