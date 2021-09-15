Advertisement

Salado ISD in Central Texas to keep mask mandate in place despite threat from AG Paxton

FILE PHOTO: A student at Salado Middle School wears a face mask.
FILE PHOTO: A student at Salado Middle School wears a face mask.(Rosemond Crown)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Salado Independent School District Superintendent Michael Novotny said Wednesday his district will continue with its face mask policy for students and staff despite the threat of a lawsuit from the Office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Salado ISD and the Connally Independent School District both received a warning letter from Paxton for non-compliance with an order issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott banning face mask mandates by public entities in the state.

The letter accuses the districts of enacting some form of a mask mandate in violation of Abbott’s Executive Order GA-38.

Paxton has already filed a lawsuit against four Waco-area school districts - McGregor, La Vega, Waco and Midway - for the same reason.

Salado ISD’s policy is that masks will remain optional but will become mandatory for seven days if two percent or more of a campus’ population tests positive for COVID-19. Earlier this month, the district required masks at its middle school from September 2nd to the 8th.

The district said the attorney general’s letter seems redundant considering there are already several pieces of litigation pending regarding the same matter.

“What we are trying to do here is to protect our students and our employees and our parents and keep our schools open, " said Novotny. “And I think those are worthy and non-political priorities for our district and I just wish others will allow us to do that.”

Ron Beal, a former Baylor Law professor, filed an amicus brief attached to the lawsuit. He said the lawsuit by Paxton is not only unnecessary but detrimental to taxpayers considering tax-payer dollars would be used by both the AG’s office and the school districts in fighting the legal battle.

“The four big schools [Houston ISD, San Antonio ISD, ] hired very highfalutin law firms so I am sure they’re going to spend two or $300,000 on this,” Beal said.

He estimates that if district courts don’t issue a halt school districts who are facing a suit may spend upwards of $50,000 in legal fees.

Connally ISD could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Thompson
Connally ISD employee, mother of 4, dies after contracting COVID-19
The Rodriguez family holds a family photo taken with Jose Cruz at his sister's quinceañera in...
Central Texas UPS driver’s family believes his untimely death was heat-related
Instant Millionaire scratch ticket
Belton resident becomes instant millionaire thanks to Texas Lottery scratch ticket
Two students face legal and school disciplinary action after gun was found on campus
Two KISD students in custody for having a gun on campus
Fabian Ray Rivera
Fugitive who caused lockdown at Robinson schools now behind bars

Latest News

Vaccine doses are prepared for patients at a COVID-19 vaccination site at the University of...
Nearly 2 million people in Texas are overdue for a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
File Photo. Intubated COVID-19 patient.
In open letter, Bell County leaders warn hospitals overwhelmed with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients
File Photo: COVID-19 patient on a ventilator
Nearly 20K new COVID19 cases across the state; Limestone County experiences big case spike in Central Texas
File Photo
‘Do I or don’t I?’ Some Texas hospitals grapple with new mandatory vaccine rule