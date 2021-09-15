Texas man accused of killing woman he met on dating app in custody

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A man wanted for the murder of a 21-year-old woman has been caught and appeared in a Harris County courtroom Wednesday morning after being extradited from Oregon, according to KTRK-TV.

The Houston Police Department identified the suspect as Jordon Potts, 26, who is charged for the murder of Shawtyeria Waites, 21.

Waites was last seen by her friend on July 25th walking into an apartment complex at 8950 Chimney Rock Road, and was reported missing two days later.

Police state that on August 13th, the investigation into the disappearance of Waites uncovered evidence of foul play, and the case was then transferred to the HPD Homicide Division.

According to police, Waites was dropped off at the apartment complex to meet with Potts, who she had previously met on a dating app.

Police said an investigation determined Waites was killed inside Potts’ apartment, and then taken away from the location in the trunk of his vehicle.

On August 27th, HPD homicide detectives, with assistance from the FBI, found human remains in Brookshire, Texas. Police have indicated the remains are those of Waites.

Potts was arrested in the city of Gresham, which is located about 20 miles east of Portland, two weeks ago.

He is back in Texas jailed on a $1 million bond.

