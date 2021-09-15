Advertisement

Border Patrol agents in Texas rescue baby, toddler abandoned in Rio Grande

Two abandoned Toddlers were rescued by U.S. border patrol agents
Two abandoned Toddlers were rescued by U.S. border patrol agents(Department of Homeland Security)
By Nathaniel Narvid
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass South Station rescued a baby and a toddler found abandoned in the Rio Grande River near Eagle Pass, Texas on September 14th.

The agents state they were performing boat operations along the river when they noticed an unusual color on the riverbank. The agents quickly discovered two abandoned children, and worked quickly to retrieve them from the riverbank.

The agents have identified information about the children thanks to a note at the bottom of the infant safety carrier, which describes the children as a 2-year-old girl and a 3-month-old boy, who are also siblings and nationals of Honduras.

No medical attention was needed for the children, and they were transported to the Uvalde Station for processing, agents said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Thompson
Connally ISD employee, mother of 4, dies after contracting COVID-19
The Rodriguez family holds a family photo taken with Jose Cruz at his sister's quinceañera in...
Central Texas UPS driver’s family believes his untimely death was heat-related
Instant Millionaire scratch ticket
Belton resident becomes instant millionaire thanks to Texas Lottery scratch ticket
Two students face legal and school disciplinary action after gun was found on campus
Two KISD students in custody for having a gun on campus
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
Police identify woman killed in wreck on rural Central Texas highway

Latest News

File photo of COVID-19 vaccine
Local health district taking community approach to sharing vaccine information
Vaccine doses are prepared for patients at a COVID-19 vaccination site at the University of...
Nearly 2 million people in Texas are overdue for a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 has hit many industries hard, however, experts say the chicken industry is...
Chicken prices soar over uptick in demand, local experts say
Cremation backlogs have become an issue recently, as more families are making funeral...
COVID death increase causes cremation backlogs