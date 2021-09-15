Border Patrol agents in Texas rescue baby, toddler abandoned in Rio Grande

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass South Station rescued a baby and a toddler found abandoned in the Rio Grande River near Eagle Pass, Texas on September 14th.

The agents state they were performing boat operations along the river when they noticed an unusual color on the riverbank. The agents quickly discovered two abandoned children, and worked quickly to retrieve them from the riverbank.

The agents have identified information about the children thanks to a note at the bottom of the infant safety carrier, which describes the children as a 2-year-old girl and a 3-month-old boy, who are also siblings and nationals of Honduras.

No medical attention was needed for the children, and they were transported to the Uvalde Station for processing, agents said.

