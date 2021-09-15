Typical late-summer heat returns as Nicholas slowly pulls away

The final few impacts to Central Texas’ weather from Nicholas will be felt to start the day, but starting later today, Nicholas will lose it’s grip on our weather and we’ll be back to warmer-than-normal temperatures both in the morning and in the afternoon. Morning cloud cover today may be accompanied by some isolated drizzle or even a stray shower or two. Most should day precipitation free and warm. Morning temperatures in the upper 60s and low-to-mid 70s should warm up steadily as morning cloud cover gradually gives way to more sunshine throughout the day. Late-day highs should settle in the upper 80s and low 90s. Nicholas’ humidity will keep heat index values elevated too and it’ll feel like those late-day highs are in the low-to-mid 90s when you factor in the heat index. Tomorrow is when we’re all back to normal. Morning temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s should easily reach the low 90s as mostly clear to partly cloudy skies return.

A ridge of high pressure should again build over the Rockies this weekend sending temperatures back into the low-to-mid 90s Friday through at least next Monday. Mostly clear skies are in the forecast but there’s going to be a very low chance for a stray shower east of I-35 Saturday and a chance for isolated rain Sunday too but rain chances are capped near 10%. Rain chances should stay low early next week but will jump up around Tuesday or likely Wednesday as an early fall cold front sinks into the area. Wednesday’s front, which could potentially arrive as early as late Tuesday, will bring a 40% chance of rain and a noticeable drop in temperature and likely humidity too. Late-day highs Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday should fall into at least the mid-to-upper 80s with morning temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures may be a little bit cooler than that though depending on when the front moves through and how cool the air is behind the front.

