U.S. Soccer Federation to offer equal pay to women’s and men’s teams

(KWTX) - After years of fighting for equal pay, the U.S. Women’s National Team will now make the same amount of money as the men’s team after the U.S. Soccer Federation announced it will now offer identical contracts to the men’s and women’s teams.

The contracts were offered in hopes of aligning the men’s and women’s senior national team under a CBA, or single collective bargaining agreement structure.

The U.S. Soccer Federation told CBS News “this proposal will ensure that USWNT and USMNT players remain among the highest paid senior national team players in the world, while providing a revenue sharing structure that would allow all parties to begin anew and share collectively in the opportunity that combined investment in the future of U.S. Soccer will deliver over the course of a new CBA.”

The federation was sued by the players of the women’s national team back in 2019, but U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner had dismissed some of their claims in May 2020.

The U.S. women’s national team has won four world cups, more than any women’s soccer team in the world, and four more than the men’s team has won. The team recently won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

CBS sports reports “In the 2018 World Cup, participating men’s teams were awarded a total of $400 million in prize money. France’s men’s team won, earning $38 million. But for the 2019 World Cup, the 24 participating women’s teams were awarded a total of $30 million. The USWNT got $4 million for winning that tournament.”

The U.S. soccer federation says it remains “ready and willing to meet with both Players Associations” as soon as possible in order to get a deal done, and to focus on the future of soccer together.

