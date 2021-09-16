10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 9.11.21-9.12.21

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

One Day. Three Events. Free Admission. A trifecta of great events – Spurfest, Cruzin’ Cruzers Car Show, & Old Time Fiddle Contest all happening on Saturday in Downtown Gatesville. There will be something for the whole family, and the fun starts at 8 am with the car show, followed by Spurfest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Old Time Fiddle contest at noon.

The community comes together to share and celebrate the cultures of the South Pacific through SOPoly Fest this Saturday in Killeen. There will be Polynesian food, dances, craft vendors and live music. Eat, shop, make friends, and enjoy hours of cultural entertainment on Saturday at the Killeen Amphitheater.

McGregor celebrates Founder’s Day this Saturday, and they are pulling out all the fun with a 5k color run, Carnival, Parade, Cornhole & Washer Tournament, cute baby contest, McGregor’s Got Voice, Food Trucks, Vendors, Kidzone, and local entertainment all day. The day starts at 9 a.m.

Build your weekend around the free, Bricks Killeen LEGO exhibit event at the Killeen Convention and Visitor’s Bureau this Saturday and Sunday. There will be extravagant creations on display, including a castle built out of 25,000 LEGO bricks, custom spaceships, a dinosaur ranch, treehouse, cityscapes, and more!

Sunday morning is the annual Walk for the Homeless event organized by Mission Waco which takes participants around downtown for a one-mile walk to advocate and learn more about the issues surrounding homelessness. Designated stopping areas along the route will allow for group prayer and ends at the Salvation Army. There will be transportation at Magnolia Silos back to the Meyer Center around 10:30 a.m. and after the Church Under the Bridge Anniversary Service.

The Central Texas Area Model Railroaders (CentraMOD) proudly hosts the 39th Annual Temple Model Train Show this weekend at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center. The show features Model Railroader Exhibits, Operating Modular Layouts, Model Train Sales – all sizes, and fun for all ages.

In Lampasas, there will be an Indian Artifact, Gem, and Mineral Show this Saturday. Explore our cultural heritage and own a piece of history from a wide array of vendors. Indian artifacts, gems, and minerals will be showcased with many available for purchase. Your $8 entrance fee to this event also gets you into the world-class rock and mineral museum.

Dance the night away at the Homecoming Street Dance on Saturday night. Next to Incommons Bank in Coolidge, the Gordon Collier Band takes the stage for a night of great entertainment. It’s BYOB and BYO – lawn chair.

This weekend is the 10th Annual Central Texas Lowbrow Art & Tattoo Convention at the Harker Heights Event Center. The weekend includes good food, original art, great artists tattooing all weekend long. There will also be on-site massage therapist and barbers. This is a kid-friendly event with bouncy houses, face painting, balloons, magic, and more.

On Sunday, the free, Killeenest Whip Car Show will be in the parking lot of the Harker Heights Event Center. All custom cars (lowriders, slabs, hot rods, classic cars, foreign, domestic and more) are welcome to come and enter to win 2 grand prizes! Come by check out the original artwork maybe take a piece home for collection but most importantly get tattoo!

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

