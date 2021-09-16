Advertisement

Abbott shuts down six border crossings in South Texas amid migrant surge in Del Rio

Governor Abbot on Thursday confirmed the shut down of six border crossings in South Texas due...
Governor Abbot on Thursday confirmed the shut down of six border crossings in South Texas due to the massive surge of undocumented migrants in Del Rio.(KABB/WOAI)
By Nathan Narvid
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Texas Governor Abbot on Thursday confirmed the shut down of six border crossings in South Texas due to the massive surge of undocumented migrants gathering in the Del Rio area.

Texas officials say thousands of migrants have gathered under a bridge along the U.S. Southern border. The Mayor of Del Rio told KGNS-TV that approximately 5,600 migrants are waiting to be taken into custody under the Del Rio International Bridge.

The bridge connects Del Rio and the Mexican city of Ciudad Acuña. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the bridge is being used as a temporary staging site because it is a shaded area.

The Del Rio mayor has asked the Department of Homeland Security to step in to help. CBP says Border Patrol is sending more agents to assist with the Del Rio area.

In a statement sent to KXAN TV, Abbott blamed the Biden Administration for the crisis.

“The sheer negligence of the Biden Administration to do their job and secure the border is appalling. I have directed the Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to surge personnel and vehicles to shut down six points of entry along the southern border to stop these caravans from overrunning our state,” Abbott told KXAN.

Abbott further stated, “the border crisis is so dire that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection is requesting our help as their agents are overwhelmed by the chaos. Unlike President Biden, the State of Texas remains committed to securing our border and protecting Americans.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is working together with the Mayor’s office, the Texas Department of State Health Services, the City of Del Rio, and Val Verde County in order to provide more man power and resources to the Del Rio Border Patrol Sector.

