‘I don’t make laws. My job is to enforce the law,’ AG Paxton says while campaigning in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - No school district is safe from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R-Texas) if they have a mask mandate in place.

“I don’t make the laws,” AG Paxton said, “I don’t pick what the law says. My job is to enforce the law whether I like it or not.”

Thursday, Paxton spoke in Waco to the McLennan County Republican Club where he said he is working his way through a list of schools to find those breaking state law.

Paxton has already filed lawsuits against many school districts.

Waco, McGregor and Midway are on the current list of districts being targeted, but according to Paxton, any school in the state with a mandate is at risk of legal action.

“So many school districts that were not following the law so we will end up getting all of them, or we will end up getting a ruling from the Texas Supreme Court that says what the law is, they will interpret the law and that should address all of the school districts one way or the other.”

Paxton says while he agrees safety is a top priority, it comes down to doing his job of defending the state.

“It’s not about opinions, its about what the law is,” he said.

He says as long as he has the law on his side, he will continue doing his job and anyone who doesn’t agree with the law can take action.

“The way the process should work, if you don’t like it, you go lobby the legislature, the elected representatives and you ask them to make changes,” Paxton said.

“Some of these school districts have defied state law and that’s not the way a constitutional representative government works.”

In the upcoming Republican primary in March, Paxton is being challenged. The race now includes George P. Bush, Eva Guzman and Matt Krause, the latest to enter his name.

