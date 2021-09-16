Central Texas man, 27, dies from COVID-19 weeks before marriage

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - The family of Jonathan Hefelfinger, 27, a local man who died of COVID-19 pneumonia earlier this week, is encouraging Central Texans to wear face masks, practice social distancing, and get vaccinated.

“Jonathan was a man of faith, and while we know he believed he was destined for a better place, we also know that his time on this earth was way too short,” said Christie Tomich, the man’s aunt.

“In Jonathan’s memory, I implore you to protect yourself, your loved ones, and all those you come into contact with by social distancing, mask wearing and getting the COVID vaccine,” Tomich said in a Go Fund Me page set up to help cover medical and funeral expenses.

Hefelfinger died six weeks before his wedding date, the Go Fund Me account states. “Jonathan passed away peacefully with his fiancé Kimberly, his mother Vicki, Pastor Kurt Rutz and extended family members by his side,” Tomich wrote.

The City of Riesel, Hefelfinger’s employer, also confirmed his death through Facebook on Wednesday. Riesel Mayor Kevin Hogg told News 10 the young man’s death came as a surprise because he was young and healthy.

“I hope to God it doesn’t infect one of my kids, you know, see them go through the same thing he went through,” said Hogg.

