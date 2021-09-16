Advertisement

Central Texas man, 27, dies from COVID-19 weeks before marriage

Family members of Jonathan Hefelfinger, a 27-year-old employee of the City of Riesel, have...
Family members of Jonathan Hefelfinger, a 27-year-old employee of the City of Riesel, have started a GoFundMe account to help with funeral and hospital expenses. Hefelfinger died of COVID-19 pneumonia earlier this week.(GoFundMe)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - The family of Jonathan Hefelfinger, 27, a local man who died of COVID-19 pneumonia earlier this week, is encouraging Central Texans to wear face masks, practice social distancing, and get vaccinated.

“Jonathan was a man of faith, and while we know he believed he was destined for a better place, we also know that his time on this earth was way too short,” said Christie Tomich, the man’s aunt.

“In Jonathan’s memory, I implore you to protect yourself, your loved ones, and all those you come into contact with by social distancing, mask wearing and getting the COVID vaccine,” Tomich said in a Go Fund Me page set up to help cover medical and funeral expenses.

Hefelfinger died six weeks before his wedding date, the Go Fund Me account states. “Jonathan passed away peacefully with his fiancé Kimberly, his mother Vicki, Pastor Kurt Rutz and extended family members by his side,” Tomich wrote.

The City of Riesel, Hefelfinger’s employer, also confirmed his death through Facebook on Wednesday. Riesel Mayor Kevin Hogg told News 10 the young man’s death came as a surprise because he was young and healthy.

“I hope to God it doesn’t infect one of my kids, you know, see them go through the same thing he went through,” said Hogg.

A link to the GoFundMe account can be found here: Jonathan’s Fight

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Gerick and his daughter Caitlyn appear in the fan version video of Walker Hayes' "Fancy...
Central Texas father-daughter dancing duo featured in fan music video for hit song
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Thomas Ray Galindo was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of Emily Jeanette Garcia...
Cold case solved: Texas man arrested in connection to teen’s 1993 murder
Two abandoned Toddlers were rescued by U.S. border patrol agents
Border Patrol agents in Texas rescue baby, toddler abandoned in Rio Grande
Angela Thompson
Connally ISD employee, mother of 4, dies after contracting COVID-19

Latest News

File graphic
Texas teenager kills 3 family members, 2 dogs, then himself
Police are searching for John Michael Andrews, 57, after he allegedly disappeared on a fishing...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who disappeared while on fishing trip
Morris Jr.
Community mourning death of beloved Harker Heights High School teacher
Governor Abbot on Thursday confirmed the shut down of six border crossings in South Texas due...
Abbott reverses order to shut down border crossings, blames Biden for confusion