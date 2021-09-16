Advertisement

Central Texas police officer dies after contracting COVID-19

Officer Gattey
Officer Gattey(Georgetown Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KWTX) - Georgetown Police Officer Michelle Gattey, 44, died after a “courageous battle with COVID-19,” her department announced in a Facebook post.

“We have suffered another tremendous loss and we are heartbroken,” police said, “Rest easy sister. We have the watch.”

Gattey served 23 years in the United States Air Force before joining the Georgetown Police Department as an intern.

During her internship, Gattey decided she wanted to serve her community and decided to pursue a career in law enforcement.

Gattey attended the police academy in late 2020 and began her service as a police officer in January of 2021. She had been recently selected to be the department’s next victims services coordinator.

“Officer Gattey will be remembered for her wonderful smile, her soft-spoken manner, and her commitment to our country and our community. She truly exemplified what it means to have a servant heart,” Georgetown Police said.

