City of Killeen approves $268M budget for FY22

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen City Council approved a $268 million budget for the fiscal year 2022.

The budget for the new fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1, 2021 and ends on Sept. 30, 2022, includes:

A tax rate decrease to $0.7004 per $100 valuation ($0.5119 for maintenance and operations and $0.1885 for debt service). The current rate is $0.7330.

Water and sewer rates increasing about 84 cents for residential customers who use about 2,000 gallons a month; Increase for the average residential customer using 5,000 gallons monthly is $1.47 a month.

Street maintenance fee of $10 a month per single-family equivalent that is expected to generate $9.6 million annually.

More than 90 projects funded through the Capital Improvement Plan, totaling nearly $70 million.

The city said the increased water rate will provide an additional $1.5 million annually to address water and sewer infrastructure capital maintenance.

According to the city, the increased street maintenance fee will generate additional revenue to increase the annual street maintenance budget from $1.7 million to $4.3 million, provide approximately $4 million annually for street reconstruction and repay a $24 million bond issue for street reconstruction.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.