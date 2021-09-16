Community mourning death of beloved Harker Heights High School teacher

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District on Thursday announced the passing of Harker Heights High School teacher Victor “Bunkley” Morris Jr.

“It is with a heavy heart that we report the loss of a Killeen ISD educator,” the school district said. Morris died on Wednesday.

“Mr. Morris was a dedicated educator, role model and friend to many during his 41-year career. He was known for making life-changing relationships with peers and students,” the district said.

“He will be remembered for the impact that he had on so many in Killeen ISD. His passion and dedication to education will forever be a part of this district.”

Morris’ tenure as an educator is outlined below:

Ellison High School : August 1979 – May 2000

Shoemaker High School: August 2000 – June 2002

Nolan Middle School: August 2002 – May 2005

Shoemaker High School: August 2005 – June 2011

Brief retirement in 2011

Returned to Harker Heights High School in 2012

Harker Heights High School: August 2012- September 2021

