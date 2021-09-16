Advertisement

Community mourning death of beloved Harker Heights High School teacher

Morris Jr.
Morris Jr.(Killeen ISD)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District on Thursday announced the passing of Harker Heights High School teacher Victor “Bunkley” Morris Jr.

“It is with a heavy heart that we report the loss of a Killeen ISD educator,” the school district said. Morris died on Wednesday.

“Mr. Morris was a dedicated educator, role model and friend to many during his 41-year career. He was known for making life-changing relationships with peers and students,” the district said.

“He will be remembered for the impact that he had on so many in Killeen ISD. His passion and dedication to education will forever be a part of this district.”

Morris’ tenure as an educator is outlined below:

Ellison High School : August 1979 – May 2000

Shoemaker High School: August 2000 – June 2002

Nolan Middle School: August 2002 – May 2005

Shoemaker High School: August 2005 – June 2011

Brief retirement in 2011

Returned to Harker Heights High School in 2012

Harker Heights High School: August 2012- September 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Gerick and his daughter Caitlyn appear in the fan version video of Walker Hayes' "Fancy...
Central Texas father-daughter dancing duo featured in fan music video for hit song
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Thomas Ray Galindo was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of Emily Jeanette Garcia...
Cold case solved: Texas man arrested in connection to teen’s 1993 murder
Two abandoned Toddlers were rescued by U.S. border patrol agents
Border Patrol agents in Texas rescue baby, toddler abandoned in Rio Grande
Angela Thompson
Connally ISD employee, mother of 4, dies after contracting COVID-19

Latest News

Police are searching for John Michael Andrews, 57, after he allegedly disappeared on a fishing...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who disappeared while on fishing trip
Governor Abbot on Thursday confirmed the shut down of six border crossings in South Texas due...
Abbott reverses order to shut down border crossings, blames Biden for confusion
Refugio Enrique Hinojoza was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and accident...
Waco woman injured by alleged drunk driver accused of fleeing the scene
File Photo: Tera Crossland spoke out against the dangers of drunk driving after losing her son...
Texas mother who campaigned against drunk driving after son was killed dies in rollover