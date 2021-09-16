Fire that ravaged Waco’s Carver Middle School ruled accidental

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department on Thursday announced the fire that ravaged G.W. Carver Middle School on July 27, 2021 has been classified as “accidental.”

Firefighters responded to the school at 1601 J. J. Flewellen at about 1 a.m. the morning of July 27.

Waco Fire Marshals along with the Certified Fire Investigation (CFI) division of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) conducted looked into the cause of the fire.

“Based on the information and data collected including witness statements, scene processing, and exterior and interior examination, along with the ability to limit reasonable hypothesis to an electrical system event, this incident is classified as Accidental,” the fire department said.

The fire heavily damaged the 65-year-old building and its 460 students are currently attending school at Indian Spring Middle School.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.