Advertisement

Instagram looking to tackle users’ body image issues

Research found Instagram can damage mental health and body image, especially among teen girls.
Research found Instagram can damage mental health and body image, especially among teen girls.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Instagram says it’s looking at new ways to discourage users from focusing on their physical appearance.

This comes after the Wall Street Journal revealed Facebook researchers have repeatedly found Instagram to be toxic for teen girls.

The newspaper reported Tuesday researchers at Facebook, which bought Instagram in 2012, have been conducting studies for three years into how the app affects its millions of young users.

Their research found Instagram can damage mental health and body image, especially among teen girls.

Karina Newton, Instagram’s head of public policy, said Tuesday the photo-sharing platform is increasingly focused on addressing negative social comparison and negative body image.

She said one possibility is to prompt users to look at different topics when they repeatedly view content of that kind.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Two abandoned Toddlers were rescued by U.S. border patrol agents
Border Patrol agents in Texas rescue baby, toddler abandoned in Rio Grande
Chris Gerick and his daughter Caitlyn appear in the fan version video of Walker Hayes' "Fancy...
Central Texas father-daughter dancing duo featured in fan music video for hit song
Angela Thompson
Connally ISD employee, mother of 4, dies after contracting COVID-19
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse

Latest News

A deputy resource officer is caught on video body-slamming a teenage girl at a high school.
Video: School resource deputy slams teenage girl to the ground
This undated image provided by Rewards For Justice shows a wanted posted of Adnan Abu Walid...
France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory
California Democrats are eying changes to the state's recall system.
California lawmakers want to re-evaluate state's recall system
Waco saw 205 straight hours of sub-freezing temperatures in Feb. 2021, according to city...
Local emergency operations center reminds people to make a plan during national preparedness month