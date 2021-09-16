Killeen ISD offering COVID days for all employees

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The largest school in Central Texas just approved five days of additional COVID leave for the school year.

Killeen ISD’s decision to include additional COVID leave has been weeks in the making, and more change could be on the horizon.

As it stands, any district employee who tests positive for COVID-19 must submit a positive test and answer a few questions. Previously, the district was considering ten days of additional leave, but is settling on five for now. However, District Spokesperson Taina Maya says there is room for change.

“If any of our employees are not feeling well, they need to stay home and take care of themselves as they isolate,” she said.

“The school board can always come back and bring a second resolution for 5 more days. We’re just one month into the school year, so there’s a lot of time that we have to get to the end of May, and we realize this might be something that comes in phases.”

Meanwhile, the search for a chief medical officer continues, Maya says the window for application closes on September 20, and the district is looking for the hire to hit the ground running, helping school nurses at all campuses while keeping students in the classroom.

“Navigating COVID has consumed a lot of the district’s time and we’re hoping that someone’s expertise as a CMO could really help us,” she said.

“This is so we can utilize and focus on learning because we have to remember that educating our children is really our mission here.”

Most importantly, Maya says the COVID leave decision offers employees the chance to save their normal off days for emergencies and keeps them focused on the school year.

“The district cares about their health and safety just as much as they do,” she said.

“It’s important for us to keep our doors open for the entire school year and to do that, we need their help to stay home.”

The district continues to offer all students and employees free COVID testing with a rapid screener at the former Nolan Middle School from Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 6:30 PM.

