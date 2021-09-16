Mainly dry & hot weekend; Fall front next week

Friday will bring a nice end to the week with highs in mid 90s and humidity higher, but still tolerable. Overnight we do have a few clouds that build in and we start in the upper 60s/low 70s. The expectation for the day will to see more sunshine in the afternoon and that’s what going to help boost our warmer temperatures. There is an upper level low sitting to our north in Oklahoma and that’s what helps to steer our winds and even though we see a northeasterly wind over the weekend, humidity at the surface will still be climbing giving us a toasty weekend.

Saturday and Sunday, highs remain in the low-to-mid 90s but it feels like the mid to upper 90s with the extra moisture in the air. Rain chances are barely in the forecast for the weekend, at just 20% and mainly east of I-35, but the better chances will be in East Texas and down along the TX coast with remnant moisture from Nicholas hanging around.

Temperatures stay warm both on Monday and Tuesday in the low-to-mid 90s. Officially, Wednesday is the Autumn Equinox (start of Fall) and it looks like the weather will actually listen to that cue this go around with a cold front on the way. The coolest air will stay to our north, however, we will see a drop in highs from the 90s to the 80s for the middle and end of next week along with some scattered rain along the front as it passes through on Wednesday. The biggest difference for us will be the drop in dew points aka lower humidity coming back! The air will have a more comfortable fall-crisp to it behind the front!

