McLennan County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who disappeared while on fishing trip

McLennan County, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for John Michael Andrews, 57, who reportedly disappeared while on a fishing trip.

Deputies said Andrews was last seen on September 7, 2021 between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Andrews was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and shorts before going fishing, deputies said.

No one has seen or heard from Andrews since he went fishing.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Andrews please contact the McLennan County Sherriff’s Office at 254-757-5095

