Advertisement

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who disappeared while on fishing trip

Police are searching for John Michael Andrews, 57, after he allegedly disappeared on a fishing...
Police are searching for John Michael Andrews, 57, after he allegedly disappeared on a fishing trip.(McLennan County Sherriff's Office)
By Nathan Narvid
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McLennan County, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for John Michael Andrews, 57, who reportedly disappeared while on a fishing trip.

Deputies said Andrews was last seen on September 7, 2021 between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Andrews was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and shorts before going fishing, deputies said.

No one has seen or heard from Andrews since he went fishing.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Andrews please contact the McLennan County Sherriff’s Office at 254-757-5095

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Gerick and his daughter Caitlyn appear in the fan version video of Walker Hayes' "Fancy...
Central Texas father-daughter dancing duo featured in fan music video for hit song
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Thomas Ray Galindo was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of Emily Jeanette Garcia...
Cold case solved: Texas man arrested in connection to teen’s 1993 murder
Two abandoned Toddlers were rescued by U.S. border patrol agents
Border Patrol agents in Texas rescue baby, toddler abandoned in Rio Grande
Angela Thompson
Connally ISD employee, mother of 4, dies after contracting COVID-19

Latest News

Morris Jr.
Community mourning death of beloved Harker Heights High School teacher
Governor Abbot on Thursday confirmed the shut down of six border crossings in South Texas due...
Abbott reverses order to shut down border crossings, blames Biden for confusion
Refugio Enrique Hinojoza was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and accident...
Waco woman injured by alleged drunk driver accused of fleeing the scene
File Photo: Tera Crossland spoke out against the dangers of drunk driving after losing her son...
Texas mother who campaigned against drunk driving after son was killed dies in rollover