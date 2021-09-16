Navasota family grieving loss of both mother and daughter from COVID-19

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A Navasota family is grieving after losing both a mother and daughter from COVID-19 last week.

The family says Teresa Roese, the mother, was initially hospitalized with COVID-19 in early August. Just a few days later, her daughter Brooke went to the hospital to get some oxygen after she was diagnosed with the virus too. Shannon Wehmeyer says both women were unvaccinated.

Wehmeyer, Teresa’s niece and Brooke’s cousin, says they did not think Brooke would be in the hospital for long. However, both she and her mother were placed on ventilators for nearly three weeks.

During that time, Wehmeyer says the family depended on daily phone calls just to know how their loved ones were doing.

“It was so difficult to not be able to see them,” said Wehmeyer. “You just kind of rely and wait on a phone call on how your loved one is doing that day.”

Wehmeyer says it got to the point where doctors said there was not much more they could do for her aunt. So on September 10, the family was able to gather at the hospital and one by one say their goodbyes.

“We were all there at the hospital to say goodbye to my aunt. It was that day, while we were all there gathered at the hospital for my aunt, that Brooke’s doctors called,” said Wehmeyer.

Wehmeyer says the doctors told Brooke’s sister that both of her lungs collapsed, and there was nothing else they could do to save her life.

Brooke and her mother Teresa passed away after their battles with COVID-19 on September 10.

Brooke leaves behind two children ages four and six. Wehmeyer says they both leave behind a big loving family who is going to miss them very much.

Wehmeyer says as tragic as this last week has been, they have hope knowing that they passed together.

“As tragic as it is, it is almost poetic,” said Wehmeyer. “Because we are going off an image of both of them being together, both of them going to the Lord holding hands.”

During this time of grief, Wehmeyer says she and the rest of the family feel lucky to be surrounded by so many supportive people.

“That is what has come out of this, is seeing how much support we are getting from our family. and our friends, and our community. and it is beautiful really. It really is,” said Wehmeyer.

Both Teresa and Brooke are being laid to rest Thursday, September 16 at Faith Outreach Christian Center in Navasota at 11:00 a.m.

The family set up a Gofundme to help pay for the expenses for burying both women. If you would like to donate, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.