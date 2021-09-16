Advertisement

Overturned cattle truck causes delays on I-35

An overturned cattle truck caused delays on I-35 Thursday morning.
By Hannah Hall
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - An overturned cattle truck caused delays on I-35 Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Belton Police Department, the truck overturned at mile marker 290. Traffic was diverted off the interstate at the Loop 121 exit (292), but the interstate is now back open.

Police advised drivers to consider an alternate route or expect delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

