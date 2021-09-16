Advertisement

Police detain students who planned to continue off campus fight at Copperas Cove High

File Photo: Copperas Cove High School
By Eric Franklin
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers detained several students involved in a fight off campus who allegedly planned to continue the altercation at Copperas Cove High School Thursday morning, the school district said in a Facebook post.

“Please be advised that an altercation that began in the community was attempted to be continued at Copperas Cove High School this morning. Law enforcement have detained the students involved,” the Facebook post states.

“Students and staff will remain in their classrooms until the students involved are removed from the campus. All students and staff are safe on the campus and will be returning to their regular class schedules,” the district further said.

This is a developing story. No further information was provided.

