Advertisement

Police release age progression photo of girl missing for two years

Authorities released an updated rendering of Dulce Maria Alavez, a girl who has been missing...
Authorities released an updated rendering of Dulce Maria Alavez, a girl who has been missing for two years, to show what she may look like today.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Nathan Narvid
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGETON, N.J. (KWTX) - Authorities released an updated rendering of Dulce Maria Alavez, a girl who has been missing for two years, to show what she may look like today.

Alavez was last seen playing on the swings at Bridgeton City Park on September 16, 2019.

Even after two years have passed, Alavez’s community and family members still are still in high hopes she will be returned safely.

In an interview with FOX29 in Philadelphia, the girl’s mother said, “they were going to the park and I was scratching the lottery ticket and helping my sister with her homework. Ten minutes past and we didn’t saw them.”

“I couldn’t find her so I went everywhere to look for her. I didn’t want to believe she was missing,” Noema Alavez Perez said.

She then added, “I love her and miss you a lot and I’m not going to stop until I find you and you get home for us.”

In 2021, Alavez would now be 7 years old.

The current reward for any information regarding the disappearance of Alavez stands at $75,000.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Gerick and his daughter Caitlyn appear in the fan version video of Walker Hayes' "Fancy...
Central Texas father-daughter dancing duo featured in fan music video for hit song
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Two abandoned Toddlers were rescued by U.S. border patrol agents
Border Patrol agents in Texas rescue baby, toddler abandoned in Rio Grande
Thomas Ray Galindo was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of Emily Jeanette Garcia...
Cold case solved: Texas man arrested in connection to teen’s 1993 murder
Angela Thompson
Connally ISD employee, mother of 4, dies after contracting COVID-19

Latest News

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division released surveillance video of multiple...
Texas restaurant employee assaulted after recording group who fled without paying
File Photo: Copperas Cove High School
Police detain students who planned to continue off campus fight at Copperas Cove High
Substitutes, bus drivers to get raise at Copperas Cove ISD
Substitutes, bus drivers to get raise at Copperas Cove ISD
An overturned cattle truck caused delays on I-35 Thursday morning.
Cattle killed, driver hurt after 18-wheeler carrying livestock overturns on I-35