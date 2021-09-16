Police release age progression photo of girl missing for two years

BRIDGETON, N.J. (KWTX) - Authorities released an updated rendering of Dulce Maria Alavez, a girl who has been missing for two years, to show what she may look like today.

Alavez was last seen playing on the swings at Bridgeton City Park on September 16, 2019.

Even after two years have passed, Alavez’s community and family members still are still in high hopes she will be returned safely.

In an interview with FOX29 in Philadelphia, the girl’s mother said, “they were going to the park and I was scratching the lottery ticket and helping my sister with her homework. Ten minutes past and we didn’t saw them.”

“I couldn’t find her so I went everywhere to look for her. I didn’t want to believe she was missing,” Noema Alavez Perez said.

She then added, “I love her and miss you a lot and I’m not going to stop until I find you and you get home for us.”

In 2021, Alavez would now be 7 years old.

The current reward for any information regarding the disappearance of Alavez stands at $75,000.

