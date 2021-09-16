Advertisement

Suspect identified in Bosque county church burglary

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in a church burglary that took...
The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in a church burglary that took place on August 9th.(Bosque County Sheriff's Office (Facebook))
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Meridian, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in a church burglary that took place on August 9th.

According to the Sherriff’s Office, at approximately 4:43 a.m. , the suspect forced entry into the Bosque County Cowboy Church located on Hwy 6 in Meridian.

Once inside the church, the suspect broke into a secured filing cabinet and other secured storage locations and rooms.

The suspect located and stole approximately $130 in cash and two blue, plastic pistols used in security training exercises.

The identity of the suspect has no been released to the public but warrants are pending.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Thompson
Connally ISD employee, mother of 4, dies after contracting COVID-19
The Rodriguez family holds a family photo taken with Jose Cruz at his sister's quinceañera in...
Central Texas UPS driver’s family believes his untimely death was heat-related
Instant Millionaire scratch ticket
Belton resident becomes instant millionaire thanks to Texas Lottery scratch ticket
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Two students face legal and school disciplinary action after gun was found on campus
Two KISD students in custody for having a gun on campus

Latest News

The largest school in Central Texas just approved five days of additional COVID leave for the...
Killeen ISD offering COVID days for all employees
Mac Robinson and nurse McCabe.
‘We’re family now’: Central Texas man thanks hospital staff who secured ICU bed for him in New Mexico
Angela Thompson
Central Texas community honors local high school teacher who died of Covid
Central Texas student with facemask
Salado ISD in Central Texas to keep mask policy in place despite threat from AG Paxton