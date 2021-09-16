Suspect identified in Bosque county church burglary

Meridian, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in a church burglary that took place on August 9th.

According to the Sherriff’s Office, at approximately 4:43 a.m. , the suspect forced entry into the Bosque County Cowboy Church located on Hwy 6 in Meridian.

Once inside the church, the suspect broke into a secured filing cabinet and other secured storage locations and rooms.

The suspect located and stole approximately $130 in cash and two blue, plastic pistols used in security training exercises.

The identity of the suspect has no been released to the public but warrants are pending.

