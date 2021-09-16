Advertisement

Texas mother who campaigned against drunk driving after son was killed dies in rollover

File Photo: Tera Crossland spoke out against the dangers of drunk driving after losing her son...
File Photo: Tera Crossland spoke out against the dangers of drunk driving after losing her son in 2017.(CBS7)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A West Texas woman who campaigned against drunk driving after losing her son has died in a crash.

According to DPS, Tera Crossland was killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon. A preliminary investigation of the accident revealed that Crossland was traveling along John Ben Shepard Parkway when her car left the roadway and rolled. DPS says the crash is still under investigation.

Tera’s son Nathaniel Silvas was driving on October 1, 2017, when a drunk driver crossed the median and crashed into his truck. Crossland decided to find purpose in the tragedy and encourage others not to drink and drive.

Nathaniel Silvas
Nathaniel Silvas(KOSA)

“I hate the fact that he made a terrible decision to drink and then drive. But people cannot live with hate in their heart, and already having a broken heart, I just feel that hating him would not bring my son back, it wouldn’t change the situation whatsoever, so forgiving him and thanking God for the time that I did have is what gives me peace,” Crossland told KOSA in an interview.

Crossland later asked Ector County ISD to display her son’s car at Permian High School to show the devastation drunk driving can cause.

Nathaniel Silvas' mangled pickup was put on display so other Texans could see the dangers of...
Nathaniel Silvas' mangled pickup was put on display so other Texans could see the dangers of drinking and driving.(KOSA)

“To see it up close and personal, I think they will definitely think twice about drinking and driving, if you begin to drink and you close your eyes and you see this truck, in your mind, I can almost guarantee you you’re not going to want to drive.”

Crossland wanted to make sure that everyone understood no party is worth a life.

She went on to found the organization Need Advice Talk Experiences (N.A.T.E. Inc.) to help others struggling with the loss of a loved one.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Gerick and his daughter Caitlyn appear in the fan version video of Walker Hayes' "Fancy...
Central Texas father-daughter dancing duo featured in fan music video for hit song
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Two abandoned Toddlers were rescued by U.S. border patrol agents
Border Patrol agents in Texas rescue baby, toddler abandoned in Rio Grande
Thomas Ray Galindo was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of Emily Jeanette Garcia...
Cold case solved: Texas man arrested in connection to teen’s 1993 murder
Angela Thompson
Connally ISD employee, mother of 4, dies after contracting COVID-19

Latest News

A fire heavily damaged Carver Middle School in Waco on July 27.
Fire that ravaged Waco’s Carver Middle School ruled accidental
Authorities released an updated rendering of Dulce Maria Alavez, a girl who has been missing...
Police release age progression photo of girl missing for two years
The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division released surveillance video of multiple...
Texas restaurant employee assaulted after recording group who fled without paying
File Photo: Copperas Cove High School
Police detain students who planned to continue off campus fight at Copperas Cove High