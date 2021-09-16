Texas teenager kills 3 family members, 2 dogs, then himself

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (KWTX) - Police in the Corpus Christi area said a teenager who murdered three family members shot and killed himself before police could restrain him.

Police identified the teen as William Quince Colburn III, 15, and say graphic images of the slain family members were shared by Colburn on a social media platform.

In the same social media posts, Colburn threatened to continue his streak of violence at an area school, police say.

The gruesome images and threats shared on social media led to an investigation involving the Ingleside Police Department, the San Patricio County Sheriff’s office, and the Aransas Pass Police Department.

Police managed to track the teen down to an RV located at the Aransas RV park at 2250 S Commercial in Aransas Pass late Wednesday night.

Officers made contact with the teen who refused to step out of his RV. They then heard a single gunshot and the thud of a person falling on the ground, police say.

Officers entered the RV where they found the suspect dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators also found three bodies and two dead dogs inside the RV.

Police identified the slain family members as William Colburn Jr., 63; Janna Colburn, 53; and Emma Colburn, 13.

Police said there is no threat to area students or staff.

