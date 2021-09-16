Advertisement

Waco woman injured by alleged drunk driver who fled the scene

Hit-and-run at Lakeshore Drive and 19th Street in Waco.
Hit-and-run at Lakeshore Drive and 19th Street in Waco.(Julie Hays)
By Julie Hays
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman is lucky to have only minor injuries after being hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver who fled the scene of the wreck, but was later tracked down by a witness and arrested by police.

The woman was traveling in a white SUV on Lakeshore Drive around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night when she attempted to make a left turn onto 19th Street and was hit head-on by the suspect.

The suspect left the scene but was followed by a witness who later returned to the scene of the wreck and told police where to locate the alleged hit-and-run driver.

Police found a vehicle matching the description and arrested Refugio Enrique Hinojoza. Police said Hinojoza failed a field sobriety test and had an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.

Hinojoza was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and accident involving damage.

He was taken to the McLennan County Jail.

The woman did not go to the hospital and suffered only minor injuries.

