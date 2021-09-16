Warmer-than-normal temperatures hang around until a cold front arrives next week

The cloudiness behind Nicholas finally broke in Central Texas yesterday but there were just a few lingering clouds to keep high temperatures a shade below normal. We’re expecting similarly warm conditions today with highs near average, but we’ll be hovering above average for morning temperatures and afternoon highs until a cold front knocks us down just in time for the first day of fall next Wednesday! Expect a lot of sunshine today with only a few clouds this morning east of I-35. The extra sunshine thankfully won’t have too much of an impact on our temperatures as we’ll be back in the upper 80s and low 90s. Slightly warmer conditions are expected west of I-35 than for cities to the east but thankfully humidity stays generally low for everyone. Tomorrow should be a lot warmer though and more humid too boot. Not only will morning temperatures return into the upper 60s and low 70s, but we’ll see afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 90s with mostly clear skies hanging around.

The weekend’s forecast remains toasty with highs in the low-to-mid 90s Saturday but those temperatures may cool off just a touch Sunday as highs fall into the low 90s thanks to potentially a few extra clouds. Rain chances are in the forecast for the weekend but odds are only near 20% mainly east of I-35 as remnant moisture from Nicholas tries to move in from the coast. Overall, it won’t be a bad weekend for us but humidity should give us heat index values approaching the triple-digits, especially Saturday. Temperatures stay warm both on Monday and Tuesday in the low-to-mid 90s but a late-day or overnight cold front arriving Tuesday into Wednesday is expected to bring us a taste of fall. Rain chances are near 30% Tuesday into Wednesday as the front passes through with temperatures falling into the mid-80s Wednesday and potentially Thursday. Morning temperatures should fall into the low 60s too!

