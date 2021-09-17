Advertisement

Amber alert issued overnight

Missing 6-year-old in the Houston area.
Missing 6-year-old in the Houston area.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are looking for a 6-year-old boy last seen in the Houston Area.

The boy, Amari Baylor, was last seen wearing a white Adidas T-shirt, black Nike pants, and red Nike shoes.

Pearland police are now searching for an unknown black female, who’s approximately 30-years-old, and was last seen wearing an orange shirt. They believe she’s connected to Baylor’s abduction.

The suspect is driving a gray, unknown make and model SUV with an unknown, possibly orange license plate, and a triangle shaped decal on the rear window.

Law enforcement officials believe the child is in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information, call authorities at 281-997-4350.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Gerick and his daughter Caitlyn appear in the fan version video of Walker Hayes' "Fancy...
Central Texas father-daughter dancing duo featured in fan music video for hit song
The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division released surveillance video of multiple...
Texas restaurant employee assaulted after recording group who fled without paying
Thomas Ray Galindo was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of Emily Jeanette Garcia...
Cold case solved: Texas man arrested in connection to teen’s 1993 murder
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
File Photo: Tera Crossland spoke out against the dangers of drunk driving after losing her son...
Texas mother who campaigned against drunk driving after son was killed dies in rollover

Latest News

Governor Abbott Hosts 45th President Donald J. Trump For Border Security Briefing, Border Wall...
Texas awards $11 million contract to oversee construction of Abbott’s border wall
File Photo
Texas doctors see unprecedented numbers of pregnant patients with COVID-19
In just a few weeks, Killeen ISD has dealt with a fire, a stabbing and bullets brought to a...
Killeen ISD addresses dangerous incidents at schools
In just a few weeks, Killeen ISD has dealt with a fire, a stabbing and bullets brought to a...
Killeen ISD addresses dangerous incidents at schools