Amber alert issued overnight
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are looking for a 6-year-old boy last seen in the Houston Area.
The boy, Amari Baylor, was last seen wearing a white Adidas T-shirt, black Nike pants, and red Nike shoes.
Pearland police are now searching for an unknown black female, who’s approximately 30-years-old, and was last seen wearing an orange shirt. They believe she’s connected to Baylor’s abduction.
The suspect is driving a gray, unknown make and model SUV with an unknown, possibly orange license plate, and a triangle shaped decal on the rear window.
Law enforcement officials believe the child is in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information, call authorities at 281-997-4350.
