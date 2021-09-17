Advertisement

Bell county city looking to expand options for young adult input

The city of Temple is bringing in more ways for teenagers to share their voice with a new youth...
The city of Temple is bringing in more ways for teenagers to share their voice with a new youth advisory commission.
By Hannah Hall
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Temple is bringing in more ways for teenagers to share their voice with a new youth advisory commission.

Program coordinator Mirando Lugo said the city has wanted to create this program for a while because in the past, it’s been difficult at times to get young adults involved.

Lugo said the city is looking for teens who are really invested in the community, since the commission is an opportunity for them to learn more about temple, volunteer and share their voice.

The commission will have a chance to share feedback with city staff, especially on issues that may affect them personally.

“I think this is the best time to start tapping into the resource that is our young people,” Lugo said. “Truly, they have some incredible voices and I think now is the time that they’re feeling more empowered to speak. So we really want to capitalize on that and have them use that voice to make a lasting and impactful change in their own town.”

Lugo said while there will be some obligations, like attending meetings, the city really wants the teens to determine what they want the commission to be about.

Applications are open through the end of the month. Lugo said there will be 15 spots on the commission, but she’s encouraging everyone to apply because there may be some other opportunities for involvement.

In order to be on the commission, teens must be in high school, whether that’s public, private, or homeschool, and live within Temple city limits. Applications, and more information, are available online.

