Advertisement

Big cats at National Zoo test positive for COVID

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - All the lions and tigers at the National Zoo have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The big cats – six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers – are being treated with medication and are under close observation, according to the zoo’s website.

Animal keepers became suspicious last weekend when they observed decreased appetites, coughing, sneezing and lethargy in several of the animals.

The zoo investigated but hasn’t been able to pinpoint the source of the infection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has authorized the use of a vaccine made specifically for zoo animals. The first round of inoculations for susceptible species will be made available in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division released surveillance video of multiple...
Texas restaurant employee assaulted after recording group who fled without paying
Chris Gerick and his daughter Caitlyn appear in the fan version video of Walker Hayes' "Fancy...
Central Texas father-daughter dancing duo featured in fan music video for hit song
File Photo: Tera Crossland spoke out against the dangers of drunk driving after losing her son...
Texas mother who campaigned against drunk driving after son was killed dies in rollover
File graphic
Texas teenager kills 3 family members, 2 dogs, then himself
An overturned cattle truck caused delays on I-35 Thursday morning.
Cattle killed, driver hurt after 18-wheeler carrying livestock overturns on I-35

Latest News

The footage was caught on a Ring camera.
U.S. Marshals investigate handcuffed man hit in the face during arrest
Aerial footage shows thousands of migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
A special prosecutor on Friday announced the charge against former Lonoke County sheriff’s...
Ex-deputy charged with manslaughter in white teen’s death in Arkansas
Two of the three trial judges hearing a lawsuit declared the December 2018 law is...
North Carolina judges strike down state’s voter ID law