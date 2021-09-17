Governor Abbot signs bill providing $1.8 billion in funding for border security

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 9 into law on Friday to provide an additional $1.8 billion in state funding for border security over the next two years.

“Our border crisis goes beyond the Rio Grande Valley and our South Texas communities — the smuggling of drugs, people, and weapons reaches far and wide throughout our state, and it affects all of us,” said Abbott in a news release.

“That is why border security funding is crucial to our efforts to keep the entire state of Texas safe and secure. This funding will provide our agency partners with even more support to address the influx of unlawful migrants and prevent dangerous people and contraband from entering our state,” Abbott continued.

“I am proud to sign House Bill 9 into law and will continue to work tirelessly to secure our border and protect the people of Texas.”

The governor’s office said House Bill 9 includes:

$32.5 million to the Office of Court Administration for court costs

$301.0 million to the Texas Military Department for additional personnel

$154.8 million to the Department of Public Safety for Operation Lone Star surge costs, replacement tactical marine units, and additional intelligence personnel

$273.7 million to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for increased corrections costs

$214,785 to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards for employee overtime and travel costs

$1.02 billion for barrier construction, local grants, and establishing processing centers

$3.75 million for Border Prosecution Unit funding

$16.4 million to the Texas Department of State Health Services for contracted ambulance services

Border Security funding was made a priority for the first and second special legislative sessions by Abbott.

Operation Lone Star was launched in early March by the Governor to help secure the border and combat the smuggling of people and drugs in Texas.

Department of Public Safety troopers, Agents, Guardsmen, and Rangers are currently engaged in the mission and working with local law enforcement.

The mission was expanded by the Governor shortly after its launch to include anti-human trafficking efforts.

Abbott’s plan to secure the border also includes strategic fencing, barriers, and construction of a border wall.

A project manager was announced yesterday for the initial stage of building the wall.

