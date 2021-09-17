Advertisement

Killeen 3rd grader handed out bullets at school

File Graphic: Killeen ISD
File Graphic: Killeen ISD(Michael Cantu, KWTX)
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A third grade student at Cavazos Elementary School in Killeen on Thursday took a box of ammunition to school and handed out bullets to other students, according to a letter the principal sent to parents.

“I would like to make you aware of a situation that happened on our campus today. A third grade student brought a box of ammunition to school and allegedly distributed individual rounds to other students,” the letter states, “We have contacted the parents of this child to learn more information, but we wanted to bring this to your attention immediately.”

The principal encouraged parents to talk to their children this evening and ask them if they received anything from a classmate.

“If so, please properly dispose of the ammunition or parents can bring it to the front office for the KISD police to dispose,” the letter states.

The principal said the student who brought the prohibited item to the campus will be disciplined in accordance with the KISD Student Code of Conduct.

