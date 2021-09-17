Killeen ISD addresses dangerous incidents at schools

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - In just a few weeks, Killeen ISD has dealt with a fire, a stabbing and bullets brought to a school and parents are not happy.

Jatrice McCray says her son was stabbed by another student at Shoemaker High School yesterday afternoon. The incident left her traumatized and says the fact her son is still alive is a miracle.

“That boy had a hunter’s knife,” she said.

“What if he stabbed my son in the artery? What about the stomach? I might have been planning a funeral. Every day, if it’s not Schumacher, it’s Ellison High School. There’s a fight, someone got hit by a car, someone got stabbed, someone got beaten badly.”

Meanwhile, Ellison High School has also seen a handful of fights and a fire.

Students and staff were high alert yesterday morning at Cavasos Elementary School as a student brought a box of ammunition to class.

District Spokesperson Taina Maya says the student was disciplined and the bullets have been recovered. As for the stabbing incident, Maya adds the altercation is still under investigation by the district and the Killeen Police Department.

“We know that students were not supposed to be in the front parking lot, and this caused a lot of the commotion,” she said.

“Unfortunately, a student was injured and that’s never okay on our campus. We’re glad that the student is recovering, but we want it known that any student involved in this will be held to the fullest extent of the law.”

The district says the individual accused of stabbing McCray’s son is not allowed to return to school.

Moving forward, Maya says it’s important for students to talk to teachers and their parents about any dangers or suspicious activity. From now on, Maya adds that there will be a heavier police presence at these schools.

“We have security and police officers at all of our campuses, especially more at Schumacher and Ellison High Schools who’ve experienced some more issues recently,” she said.

“We’re working with those campus and police departments, with great communication amongst our students.”

McCray is planning to relocate her son to another school district.

