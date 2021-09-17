Advertisement

Man wanted in connection to shooting near Rosebud-Lott High School captured

Derek Wayne Nutt
Derek Wayne Nutt(Falls County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced it had captured Derek Wayne Nutt, 38, wanted in connection to a shooting near Rosebud Lott High School in mid-August.

Staci Portillo told News 10 her 23-year-old son, DJ Walker, was shot in the groin during the incident. Walker underwent multiple surgeries at Baylor Scott and White Temple after he was shot.

“They had opened up his left leg and taken veins and part of an artery to repair that spot,” Portillo said at the time, “He went into shock a few times and they lost him. God bless them for not giving up on him,” Portillo recalled.

No further information on Nutt’s arrest was provided.

