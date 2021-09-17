National Cheeseburger Day: McDonald’s to offer 50-cent double cheeseburgers

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McDonald’s is reportedly offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers this Saturday only in celebration of National Cheeseburger Day.

According to KRPC-TV, the offer is available on the McDonald’s app. Once you opt-in to the new My McDonald’s Rewards program, you will receive the offer via the app.

An article by USA Today reveals many other fast-food chains are offering deals in celebration of National Cheeseburger Day:

Sonic Drive-In: Sonic has a deal on its app through October 31st with half off its Grilled Cheese Burger. The deal can only be used one time per account.

Applebee’s: Applebee’s has a takeout and delivery deal for National Cheeseburger Day. Customers can get any handcrafted burger, fries, and a 30-ounce soft drink for $9.99 Saturday.

Carl’s Jr .: If you’re signed up for the chain’s email list, get a Big Carl small combo for $6.29 Saturday. Sign up for future offers at .: If you’re signed up for the chain’s email list, get a Big Carl small combo for $6.29 Saturday. Sign up for future offers at Carlsjr.com/email-signup

Hardee’s: If you’re signed up for the chain’s email list, get a Western Bacon Cheeseburger small combo for $4.99 Saturday. Sign up for future offers at If you’re signed up for the chain’s email list, get a Western Bacon Cheeseburger small combo for $4.99 Saturday. Sign up for future offers at Hardees.com/email-signup

