National Cheeseburger Day: McDonald’s to offer 50-cent double cheeseburgers

File Photo
File Photo(CNN Newsource)
By Nathan Narvid
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McDonald’s is reportedly offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers this Saturday only in celebration of National Cheeseburger Day.

According to KRPC-TV, the offer is available on the McDonald’s app. Once you opt-in to the new My McDonald’s Rewards program, you will receive the offer via the app.

An article by USA Today reveals many other fast-food chains are offering deals in celebration of National Cheeseburger Day:

  • Sonic Drive-In: Sonic has a deal on its app through October 31st with half off its Grilled Cheese Burger. The deal can only be used one time per account.
  • Applebee’s: Applebee’s has a takeout and delivery deal for National Cheeseburger Day. Customers can get any handcrafted burger, fries, and a 30-ounce soft drink for $9.99 Saturday.
  • Carl’s Jr.: If you’re signed up for the chain’s email list, get a Big Carl small combo for $6.29 Saturday. Sign up for future offers at Carlsjr.com/email-signup.
  • Hardee’s: If you’re signed up for the chain’s email list, get a Western Bacon Cheeseburger small combo for $4.99 Saturday. Sign up for future offers at Hardees.com/email-signup.

For more information on deals on National Cheeseburger Day, click here.

