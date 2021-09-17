Police arrest suspects who robbed local dealership, customers at gunpoint

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After several months of investigation, police arrested three suspects responsible for robbing local car dealership Richard Karr Motors and holding customers at gunpoint on January 19, 2021.

The Waco Police Department identified one of the suspects as Phillip Dewayne Nichols Jr., 25.

Police said three suspects were masked and armed with handguns when they robbed customers and employees at the car dealership located at 900 West Loop 340.

After the armed robbery, the suspects fled in a Ford F-250 stolen earlier in Nolanville, crashed the vehicle, and then fled the area on foot, police said.

Nichols was served six arrest warrants on September 28, 2021 for aggravated robbery in Las Vegas, Nevada where he was already in custody on numerous other charges, police say.

Police said a second suspect, identified only as a juvenile, was taken into custody on September 18, 2021 by the Waco Police Department Street Crimes Unit on six counts of aggravated robbery.

The third suspect, also identified as a juvenile at the time of the robbery, was arrested by the Waco Police Department Gang Unit on September 16, 2021 on six counts of aggravated robbery, authorities say.

