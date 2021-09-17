Advertisement

Police arrest suspects who robbed local dealership, customers at gunpoint

Suspects were masked and driving a stolen pickup at the time.
UPDATE: Armed and masked men who robbed local car dealership, customers, then escaped in pickup...
UPDATE: Armed and masked men who robbed local car dealership, customers, then escaped in pickup arrested(KWTX)
By Nathan Narvid
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After several months of investigation, police arrested three suspects responsible for robbing local car dealership Richard Karr Motors and holding customers at gunpoint on January 19, 2021.

The Waco Police Department identified one of the suspects as Phillip Dewayne Nichols Jr., 25.

Police said three suspects were masked and armed with handguns when they robbed customers and employees at the car dealership located at 900 West Loop 340.

After the armed robbery, the suspects fled in a Ford F-250 stolen earlier in Nolanville, crashed the vehicle, and then fled the area on foot, police said.

Nichols was served six arrest warrants on September 28, 2021 for aggravated robbery in Las Vegas, Nevada where he was already in custody on numerous other charges, police say.

Police said a second suspect, identified only as a juvenile, was taken into custody on September 18, 2021 by the Waco Police Department Street Crimes Unit on six counts of aggravated robbery.

The third suspect, also identified as a juvenile at the time of the robbery, was arrested by the Waco Police Department Gang Unit on September 16, 2021 on six counts of aggravated robbery, authorities say.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division released surveillance video of multiple...
Texas restaurant employee assaulted after recording group who fled without paying
File graphic
Texas teenager kills 3 family members, 2 dogs, then himself
Chris Gerick and his daughter Caitlyn appear in the fan version video of Walker Hayes' "Fancy...
Central Texas father-daughter dancing duo featured in fan music video for hit song
File Photo: Tera Crossland spoke out against the dangers of drunk driving after losing her son...
Texas mother who campaigned against drunk driving after son was killed dies in rollover
Family members of Jonathan Hefelfinger, a 27-year-old employee of the City of Riesel, have...
Central Texas man, 27, dies from COVID-19 weeks before marriage

Latest News

TOP LEFT TO RIGHT: Billy Williams, Brian Turner, Eric Kilton, Christopher Knox, James...
Three Fort Hood soldiers among those arrested during prostitution sting
Officials say he was a part of the “boogaloo” movement and livestreamed threats to kill police,...
Texas Man Linked To ‘Boogaloo’ Movement Convicted Of Attempted Murder
Pfizer is recalling all lots of its popular anti-smoking drug Chantix, because of possible high...
Pfizer recalls ‘all lots’ of anti-smoking drug Chantix
Palestine Police Officer Nino Fernando
Texas police officer battling COVID19 in urgent need of medical device