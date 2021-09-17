Restaurant Report Card for September 16, 2021

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Taco Stand at 509 West McGregor Drive in McGregor got a 66 on a recent inspection.

According to the health inspector, the last report was not posted for customers to see.

The cheese and sauces were not cool enough.

They had to be tossed out.

There was a missing thermometer, and the manager didn’t even know the correct temperature for hot and cold foods.

There was a dirty microwave and a cutting board with a black substance on it.

Also, there were unnecessary items stored in there such as candles, containers, statues, etc.

This business is voluntarily closed until the violations are corrected and another inspection is done.

La Fiesta at 3815 Franklin Avenue in Waco got a 78 on a recent inspection.

According to the four (4) page report, there were dirty dished stored with clean ones and dirty shelves for clean dishes.

The inspector also found tongs inside a container of food and a bottle of water sitting on a bare tortilla.

The lettuce was three (3) weeks past the “use by” date.

The insect spray was not approved for usage in a restaurant.

All the food in a walk-in cooler had to be thrown out because it was too warm.

Refried beans, raw chicken, and pico de gallo.

The restaurant has a re-inspection.

Jack N Jill Donuts at 618 North New Road in Waco got a 90 on a recent inspection.

The sanitizer was twice as strong as it needed to be; it should have been diluted.

Raw kolaches in the deep freezer were uncovered.

The dumpster was not plugged, which means fluid was leaking from it.

Jack N Jill passed a re-inspection.

And, this week’s Clean Plate award winner is Mel’s Gourmet Delights & Pastries at 100 North Church Street in Salado.

According to the health inspector the place “looks good.”

If you are in the mood for a specially designed three layer or cupcake, kolaches, or fresh baked bread, this is the spot to treat that sweet tooth.

This quaint bakery even has cookies and pies.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.