September’s harvest moon shines this weekend

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The September full moon lights up the night sky at the end of the weekend.

Known as the harvest moon, the celestial offering will peak Monday evening at 7:55 p.m. EDT.

“The moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from Sunday evening through Wednesday morning,” according to NASA.

Native Americans gave the September full moon its moniker because it marked the time when corn was supposed to be harvested.

Other Native American names for it include:

  • autumn moon (Cree)
  • falling leaves moon (Ojibwe)
  • leaves turning moon (Anishinaabe)
  • moon of brown leaves (Lakota)
  • yellow leaf moon (Assiniboine)

This moon is also known for inspiring the early 1900s vaudeville song “Shine On, Harvest Moon.”

Viewing conditions will depend on the weather in your area.

