Advertisement

Short supply forces Central Texas COVID testing site to close

COVID test
COVID test(KWTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -Getting a COVID vaccine is proving easier than getting tested for the virus, especially if you’re seeking quick results.

A drive thru testing site in Temple announced this week they are shutting down.

“We had a test site in Wilson park and unfortunately had an issue with supply,” Temple Fire & Rescue Fire & Emergency Management Specialist Jennifer Henager said.

The test provider had such a demand across the state they ran out and left Temple high and dry.

“That’s been really hard to have to turn people away that we don’t have a resource available to them,” Henager said.

Henager says people have told her they are in need of free, rapid tests for school, events, travel, or simply to make sure they aren’t spreading the virus, but that’s becoming more difficult to find.

“Either the appointment is three weeks from now or the other issue is a financial charge,” Henager said.

“If you don’t have insurance, there could be a cost associated with those retail pharmacies.”

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek made a post Thursday saying rapid tests are not going to be offered through the health district unless in “extreme cases”. Only PCR tests will be offered.

“PCR test takes two to three days,” Henager said.

“That can be a little bit of a challenge if people are looking for an immediate answer.”

The shortage of testing comes at a time when COVID cases and deaths continue to rise.

Bell County reported on 9/16 having 1,766 active cases. McLennan updated their case count with with 1,797 active cases as of Friday.

Mayor Meek said Waco Mortuary is at capacity with 15 bodies being stored in the FEMA trailer.

Henager says while it may not be free, the kits found in stores are a great alternative to a testing site or your can go through your provider or pharmacies to be tested.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division released surveillance video of multiple...
Texas restaurant employee assaulted after recording group who fled without paying
File graphic
Texas teenager kills 3 family members, 2 dogs, then himself
Chris Gerick and his daughter Caitlyn appear in the fan version video of Walker Hayes' "Fancy...
Central Texas father-daughter dancing duo featured in fan music video for hit song
File Photo: Tera Crossland spoke out against the dangers of drunk driving after losing her son...
Texas mother who campaigned against drunk driving after son was killed dies in rollover
Family members of Jonathan Hefelfinger, a 27-year-old employee of the City of Riesel, have...
Central Texas man, 27, dies from COVID-19 weeks before marriage

Latest News

Lawmakers are set to reconvene in Austin for the third special legislative session. One of the...
Redistricting in Texas once again leads to concerns of partisan meddling
Gov. Greg Abbott signs House Bill 9 into law at a ceremony in Ft. Worth
Governor Abbot signs bill providing $1.8 billion in funding for border security
FastCast
Brady's Friday Evening FastCast
File Graphic
Three straight days of record-setting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations locally, health district says