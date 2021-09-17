Texas man charged with throwing molotov cocktail at church arrested

AUSIN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities arrested the man accused of committing arson at a church near the Capitol Complex in Austin on Aug, 31.

The Austin man was accused of throwing a molotov cocktail at a church on 13th and Lavaca Street between 1 and 1:30 a.m

He has been identified by police as Eleazar Dushimimana, 21.

Police say Dushimimana has been charged with felony arson of a place of worship and felony possession of a prohibited weapon.

He was arrested on September 8th and booked into the Travis County Jail following an investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety , the Austin Fire Department and the University of Texas at Austin Police Department, authorities say.

Texas Crime Stoppers offered a cash reward earlier this month of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of Dushimimana.

His arrest is the result of tips of two Crime Stoppers, and multiple rewards will be paid.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.