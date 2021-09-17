Advertisement

Texas man charged with throwing molotov cocktail at church arrested

Authorities have arrested Texas man accused of throwing molotov cocktail at a church in Austin.
By Nathan Narvid
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT
AUSIN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities arrested the man accused of committing arson at a church near the Capitol Complex in Austin on Aug, 31.

The Austin man was accused of throwing a molotov cocktail at a church on 13th and Lavaca Street between 1 and 1:30 a.m

He has been identified by police as Eleazar Dushimimana, 21.

Police say Dushimimana has been charged with felony arson of a place of worship and felony possession of a prohibited weapon.

He was arrested on September 8th and booked into the Travis County Jail following an investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety , the Austin Fire Department and the University of Texas at Austin Police Department, authorities say.

Texas Crime Stoppers offered a cash reward earlier this month of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of Dushimimana.

His arrest is the result of tips of two Crime Stoppers, and multiple rewards will be paid.

