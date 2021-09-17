Advertisement

Texas Man Linked To ‘Boogaloo’ Movement Convicted Of Attempted Murder

Officials say he was a part of the “boogaloo” movement and livestreamed threats to kill police,...
Officials say he was a part of the “boogaloo” movement and livestreamed threats to kill police, now a Texas man has been convicted of attempted murder of a peace officer — a violation of the Hate Crimes Act.(WebTe | CBSDFW.com Staff)
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BOSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Officials say he was a part of the “boogaloo” movement and livestreamed threats to kill police, now a Texas man has been convicted of attempted murder of a peace officer — a violation of the Hate Crimes Act.

Aaron Swenson was found guilty on September 16 by a jury in Bowie County, the Texarkana Gazette reported. Closing arguments in Swenson’s sentencing hearing were scheduled for Friday. He faces 99 years or life in prison.

Swenson, 38, testified that he was trying to be killed by police in April 2020 when he made the threats and never intended to hurt anyone when he streamed on Facebook Live, while driving in Texarkana, that he was searching for a police officer to kill.

Texarkana Police Officer Jonathan Price testified that he was parked on a city street when he heard Swenson say he had “found his prey” and was turning his vehicle around.

“I realized he was talking about me,” Price said. “I put the car in drive and took off. I didn’t want to get ambushed by myself.”

Swenson was linked to the “boogaloo” movement, a network of gun enthusiasts who often express support for overthrowing the U.S. government, according to police and the Tech Transparency Project, which tracks technology companies.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Most Read

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division released surveillance video of multiple...
Texas restaurant employee assaulted after recording group who fled without paying
File graphic
Texas teenager kills 3 family members, 2 dogs, then himself
Chris Gerick and his daughter Caitlyn appear in the fan version video of Walker Hayes' "Fancy...
Central Texas father-daughter dancing duo featured in fan music video for hit song
File Photo: Tera Crossland spoke out against the dangers of drunk driving after losing her son...
Texas mother who campaigned against drunk driving after son was killed dies in rollover
Family members of Jonathan Hefelfinger, a 27-year-old employee of the City of Riesel, have...
Central Texas man, 27, dies from COVID-19 weeks before marriage

Latest News

TOP LEFT TO RIGHT: Billy Williams, Brian Turner, Eric Kilton, Christopher Knox, James...
Three Fort Hood soldiers among those arrested during prostitution sting
UPDATE: Armed and masked men who robbed local car dealership, customers, then escaped in pickup...
Police arrest suspects who robbed local dealership, customers at gunpoint
Pfizer is recalling all lots of its popular anti-smoking drug Chantix, because of possible high...
Pfizer recalls ‘all lots’ of anti-smoking drug Chantix
Palestine Police Officer Nino Fernando
Texas police officer battling COVID19 in urgent need of medical device