Warm Weekend, but Changes Next Week!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
It should be a nice evening for Friday Night Football, but a little on the warm side. We made it into the low-to-mid 90s in most locations this afternoon, and temperatures will gradually fall through the 80s during area games this evening. We will see a repeat of today’s weather through the weekend, although we may see a few isolated afternoon showers. Highs on both Saturday & Sunday will make it into the low-to-mid 90s. The remnants of Nicholas are still drifting across Louisiana, and that is bringing scattered showers for much of Louisiana and East Texas. Most of the rain will stay east of us, but a few showers are possible east of I-35 during the afternoon hours this weekend.

It’s going to be a hot start to the workweek, with highs on Monday in the mid-to-upper 90s. Our first fall cold front is set to move through Central Texas on Tuesday. A few afternoon and evening showers are possible on Tuesday, followed by some cooler and drier air moving in. It looks to be a pleasant end to the workweek, as highs will be in the 80s and humidity rates will be very comfortable.

