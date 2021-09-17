Will summer-like weather end early next week? Maybe!

The autumnal equinox, when the center of the sun is directly over the equator before moving into the Southern Hemisphere, is next Wednesday. We typically don’t see fall-like weather return to Central Texas until a bit after autumn begins but that’s not the case this year as a cold front arrives on the last day of summer helping to shuttle us into fall. Until that front arrives, we’ll be in the last grasps of summertime heat and humidity. Temperatures this morning in the upper 60s and low 70s should warm into the low-to-mid 90s for highs this afternoon. Thanks to the return of humidity as the remnant low of Nicholas inches back closer to Texas, we’ll likely see some partly cloudy afternoon skies and we’ll also see heat index values as high as about 97°. Rain isn’t in the forecast today but some is possible tomorrow and Sunday as moisture from East Texas moves through the atmosphere. Expect partly cloudy skies pretty much across the board Saturday and Sunday with a 20% chance of rain returning near and mainly east of I-35 midday into the afternoon. Isolated showers may rotate through but rain should be few and far between. The other thing you’ll notice this weekend is a stiff northeasterly breeze Saturday gusting to near 20 MPH but that should come down Sunday.

Tuesday is circled on our calendars here in the Weather Authority Forecast Center as the day that the first fall cold front will swing on through. Until that front gets here, expect toasty conditions Monday and Tuesday before the front actually arrives. Highs on Monday may spike to as high as about 96° in a few spots with near triple-digit heat index values. Tuesday’s temperatures may be a touch cooler with a high near 94° but that all depends on when that fall front arrives. It’s now looking like the front moves through during the afternoon Tuesday so in some spots temperatures may fall late in the day. The front may bring with it some rain but we’re going to keep rain chances capped at 30% for now until we can solidify the timing on that front. As the front draws closer, we’re getting more confident that temperatures should drop quite nicely! Temperatures should fall into the mid-to-upper 80s for a few days but morning temperatures Thursday and Friday morning could be dropping into the mid-to-upper 50s!

