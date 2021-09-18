Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Texas girl abducted in San Antonio area

LEFT: 12-year-old Alheire Rodriguez Pomales. RIGHT: Marie Rodriguez Pomales.
LEFT: 12-year-old Alheire Rodriguez Pomales. RIGHT: Marie Rodriguez Pomales.(Texas DPS)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Police in the San Antonio area have issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Alheire Rodriguez Pomales, a girl reportedly abducted the morning of September 14, 2021.

The girl was last seen in the 9600 block of Schaefer Road in Converse, Texas.

The suspect in the abduction was identified by The Texas Department of Public Safety as 28-year-old Marie Rodriguez Pomales.

The girl is Hispanic, about five feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black pullover shirt, black pants, and was carrying a pink and gray backpack.

The suspect is Hispanic, about five feet tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

No vehicle description was provided. If you have information on the girl’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Judson ISD Police Department at (210) 659-9789.

