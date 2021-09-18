Advertisement

Bears open conference play with road win

Baylor tight end Ben Sims (86) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college...
Baylor tight end Ben Sims (86) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 18 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor opened up Big 12 play in Lawrence, Kansas, and didn’t waste anytime getting on the board.

On the opening drive the Bears converted a 4th and short, then capped the drive off with a 14 yard TD pass from Gerry Bohanon to Tight End Ben Sims.

The Bears turned the ball over on their second drive, but after a defensive stop, Trestan Ebner ripped off a 50 yard punt return that set the Baylor offense up in Kansas territory.

Four plays later Gavin Yates punched it in from 2 yards out to extend the Baylor lead to 14.

With just over a minute left in the first half, the Jayhawks responded with a touchdown of their own, cutting the Baylor lead to just 7 at the break.

After Baylor’s defense forced a 3-and-out to start the second half, the Baylor offense dialed up a 69 yard touchdown by RJ Sneed to extend the lead back to 14 points.

Abram Smith also found the endzone and had over 100 rush yards. He has done that in each of Baylor’s three games this year.

The Bears open up conference play with a 45-7 win over Kansas.

