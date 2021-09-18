Copperas Cove: Students from local school district bring awareness to teen suicide with memorial walk

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Students from Copperas Cove ISD held the 5th annual teen suicide prevention walk on Friday evening.

September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, and students like Nicholas Hollingsworth know the horrors of suicide all too well.

“A couple of years ago, my sister was bullied really bad and was depressed and attempted to take her own life,” he said.

Thankfully, his sister survived, but that hasn’t stopped either of them from recognizing the dangers of teen suicide.

According to the CDC, suicide is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. for young adults from ages 15 to 24.

Now, Hollingsworth and other students in the district continue to spread the message with the walk, remembering loved ones lost and talking about resources available.

“My brother started this years ago because he knew of a number of friends taking their own lives or contemplating it,” said Copperas Cove High School Sophomore Grayson Avritt.

“I’ve sort of taken the reigns from him and continue to push for what he pushed.”

Most of all, Hollingsworth adds that if a walk like this saves at least one life, it’s well worth it.

“Those resources are always available,” he said.

“There’s hardly any families out there that’re lucky like mine was.”

Anyone contemplating suicide can visit the national suicide prevention hotline’s website.

