Advertisement

Copperas Cove: Students from local school district bring awareness to teen suicide with memorial walk

Students from Copperas Cove ISD held the 5th annual teen suicide prevention walk on Friday...
Students from Copperas Cove ISD held the 5th annual teen suicide prevention walk on Friday evening.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Students from Copperas Cove ISD held the 5th annual teen suicide prevention walk on Friday evening.

September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, and students like Nicholas Hollingsworth know the horrors of suicide all too well.

“A couple of years ago, my sister was bullied really bad and was depressed and attempted to take her own life,” he said.

Thankfully, his sister survived, but that hasn’t stopped either of them from recognizing the dangers of teen suicide.

According to the CDC, suicide is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. for young adults from ages 15 to 24.

Now, Hollingsworth and other students in the district continue to spread the message with the walk, remembering loved ones lost and talking about resources available.

“My brother started this years ago because he knew of a number of friends taking their own lives or contemplating it,” said Copperas Cove High School Sophomore Grayson Avritt.

“I’ve sort of taken the reigns from him and continue to push for what he pushed.”

Most of all, Hollingsworth adds that if a walk like this saves at least one life, it’s well worth it.

“Those resources are always available,” he said.

“There’s hardly any families out there that’re lucky like mine was.”

Anyone contemplating suicide can visit the national suicide prevention hotline’s website.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division released surveillance video of multiple...
Texas restaurant employee assaulted after recording group who fled without paying
File graphic
Texas teenager kills 3 family members, 2 dogs, then himself
Chris Gerick and his daughter Caitlyn appear in the fan version video of Walker Hayes' "Fancy...
Central Texas father-daughter dancing duo featured in fan music video for hit song
File Photo: Tera Crossland spoke out against the dangers of drunk driving after losing her son...
Texas mother who campaigned against drunk driving after son was killed dies in rollover
Family members of Jonathan Hefelfinger, a 27-year-old employee of the City of Riesel, have...
Central Texas man, 27, dies from COVID-19 weeks before marriage

Latest News

LEFT: 12-year-old Alheire Rodriguez Pomales. RIGHT: Marie Rodriguez Pomales.
Amber Alert issued for Texas girl abducted in San Antonio area
Ivermectin Tablets
Austin doctor explains why he has been prescribing Ivermectin to COVID19 patients
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Austin doctor prescribing anti-parasite drug to COVID-19 patients, says resistance is politically motivated
File Photo
After Texas A&M student died from COVID-19, students and faculty rally for more safety precautions