Fort Hood confirms deadly shooting involving two of its soldiers, one dead

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - In a statement sent to News 10 Friday, a Fort Hood spokesperson confirmed a deadly shooting earlier this month involving two service members stationed on post.

The “1st Cavalry Division is aware of a shooting incident which took place on Sept. 4 involving two service members assigned to the division and led to the death of one of the service members involved,” said a spokesperson in the statement.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased service member and our priority right now is to support the family. We are also committed to supporting the ongoing law enforcement investigation of this incident,” the spokesperson further stated.

The Killeen Daily Herald on Friday identified the soldiers reportedly involved in the shooting, which took place “on a Killeen street during a night out.”

The Fort Hood spokesperson declined to identify the soldiers in the statement sent to News 10.

