Man walks cross-country in teddy bear costume for charity

He goes by the name Bearsun and he is walking from California to New York City, documenting his journey on Instagram and his webpage. (Source: iambearsun.com/KOKI via CNN Newsource)
By KOKI Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) - A man in a teddy bear costume is walking across the country for a good cause.

He goes by the name Bearsun and he is walking from California to New York City, documenting his journey on Instagram and his webpage.

The teddy bear celebrated his half-way mark in Tulsa, having walked for 70 days.

“Feels good knowing I made it this far cause a lot of people were doubtful about it,” he said.

He’s been sleeping in tents or hotel rooms along the way.

While some days are hot, with the humidity turning his suit into “a sauna,” Bearsun said it’s worth it.

“I’ve been getting a lot of stories, very personal stories, from people when they walk with me,” he said. “And, I get to learn a lot! I’ve been learning a lot.”

He even learned what the echo sounds like at Tulsa’s “Center of the Universe.”

Bearsun has a reason he’s doing all this.

His website shows he’s asking people to donate money to one of five different charities, such as Active Minds or the Autism Society of America.

He sure stands out, so he brings awareness while meeting so many people. And the teddy bear is a friend to all.

“That’s the biggest question: Does it stink? No, it doesn’t! You can smell me, by the way, if you come say hi,” Bearsun said.

Those in Oklahoma have a short chance to say hello to him, since he’s traveling to Missouri next.

